The Lexus LC is already a vision of excellence, the most badass Lexus since the LFA, the car we willed into existence, a Japanese Aston Martin. Now we can expect it to get even better, as Car and Driver reports. Twin-turbo F version 600 horsepower better.

As it sits, the Lexus LC comes with either a hybridized V6 or a naturally-aspirated V8, all revs and induction noise. We should, however, expect a new version to come with twin turbos for an LC F, according to Car and Driver’s scoop:

According to our source at Lexus, this high-performance powerplant is in essence two 8AR-type 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines joined together at 90 degrees. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 also will find its way into the GS F—making 550 horsepower—but for the LC F it will be turned up to 600 horsepower, with 470 lb-ft of torque. As with the LC500, the F will use the company’s 10-speed automatic transmission.﻿



C&D expects the car to debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon in October with new aero, new wheels and tires as well as new suspension and brakes.

I don’t know what we have done as a people to deserve this return to twin turbo Japanese coupeness. If Lexus walked into a press conference and told the world that it had the ability to make this car, but we, as consumers and citizens of the world, were “not worthy,” I would totally understand.