Winter has not been kind to Turkey as of late. Heavy snows and freezing temperatures have been especially disruptive to planes attempting to take off and land.

Advertisement

Turkish Airlines halted flights until the weather cleared up yesterday, reports Reuters. At the time of this writing, it appears that things have returned to normal, but it still seems pretty cold there, especially after one Turkish Airlines customer noticed this scene unfolding outside his window.

In the short clip, it appears that the airport technicians are attempting to de-ice the wing by supposedly pouring de-icing fluid on the wing from a large bottle. And then rolling it down the wing so it covers everything.

Advertisement

There’s a metaphor in there somewhere, I’m sure of it.