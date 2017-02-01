General Motors' Autonomous Car Names, RankedRyan FeltonToday 4:27pmFiled to: Autonomous DrivingGeneral MotorsCar TechnologyCruise562EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: GM, Arturo de Frias Marques/Wikipedia Creative Commons Every year, companies testing autonomous vehicles on California roadways have to submit a report on how many times a driver took control of the self-driving system, known as a “disengagement.” The 2016 reports are now out, and man, does General Motors have some superb names for their AVs. Advertisement GM began testing AVs in the state after purchasing, in March 2016, Cruise Automation, a San Francisco-based company that retrofits cars with autonomous gadgetry. Cruise previously had some Nissan Leafs with self-driving tech installed, hence why the report reflects a GM-owned company using a Leaf. (They appear to have only been used through last July.)Anyway, Cruise’s name game is pretty fantastic—Charlie? Osprey? Numbat! —so here’s a ranked list of the best of the best for its AV vehicles that were deployed in California. 1. Gargoyle Advertisement I mean, would you fuck with Gargoyle? What a dope name. It screams of rock-solid sturdiness, which to me is a great quality for an autonomous vehicle. Gargoyle’s one of three 2016 Nissan Leafs that appear in the report, and, I dunno, I love it. Photo: Wikipedia 2. Beluga Advertisement Sponsored The great Beluga! What an adorable animal, and a pleasant name for a 2017 Chevy Bolt. World Wildlife Fund says Beluga whales have a “near-threatened” conservation status, which sounds vague, but means you should be nice to Belugas. This particular Bolt must be very nice.3. Numbat Advertisement Look at this little guy! Name everything Numbat. Photo: Wikipedia 4. StormSimple, yet it conveys something that seems like an almost-plausible name for a new line of AVs from GM. Storms are intense—significant!—so this is a great name for a robot car. Advertisement 5. PronghornI saw a pronghorn while leaving Goblin Valley State Park in Utah after a night of camping. Stately animal. Good car name. Advertisement 6. CaracalAs the San Diego Zoo describes it: “Pretty kitty” and it happens to be the fastest of small cats. Sounds apt for a self-driving Bolt. Advertisement 7. PlatypusNot the most majestic looking creatures, sure, but I love them. To any auto company: In the future, sell The Platypus. Photo: Wikipedia 8. Polarbear Advertisement I wouldn’t have it in the top image if I didn’t like it. 9. Tamarin Advertisement Tamarin’s look like they have the amount of knowledge an AV needs to function properly on the road. Tamarin is fitting. Photo: Wikipedia 10. Macaw Advertisement Speaking of smart animals. 11. RedwolfNot the best name, but there’s apparently only about 250 red wolves left in the wild. So maybe this is a low-key a call to action. Advertisement 12. LynxAnother plausible, animal-centric name for a marketable self-driving car. Advertisement 13. OspreyJust fun to say. Advertisement 14. MongooseHey there, little mongoose! I’m not particularly into your name as a vehicle, but you’re a good animal. Photo: Wikipedia 15. Albatross Advertisement I’m thinking about seagulls now, which, meh. Interesting name for a car, but no thanks.16. Wombat Advertisement The wombat doesn’t seem like it’d function as an efficient vehicle. Cute animal, though.17. Ironman Advertisement Maybe this should be higher, but it’s a lazy name compared to numbat.18. AntelopeThey’re somewhat similar, I guess, and I prefer pronghorns. Advertisement 19. CharlieFine. Advertisement 20. ScarletSharp, distinct color, sure. Bad car name. Advertisement 21. MoaThe moa is... no more, which is a bummer. Extinction sucks. Why name the car moa?22. Cheetah Advertisement Also boring. If you’re gonna use Charlie, there has to be a better name to turn to than leaning on a Cheetah. Cool, it’s fast. 23. Quicksilver Advertisement Yeah, maybe Quicksilver is cool, but it doesn’t jibe with the majority-animal thing going on here. Hard pass.24. Leopard Advertisement (See #22)25. PenguinI can’t see Penguin performing well, even if it drove a couple hundred miles in November. Seems too clumsy. Recommended StoriesGM Buys Autonomobile Startup To Accelerate Self-Driving Vehicle DevelopmentGM Cars Are Writing Their Own Road Maps For Future Autonomous DrivingGM To Invest $500 Million In Lyft, Build Autonomous On-Demand Car NetworkRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply56 repliesLeave a reply