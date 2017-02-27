Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Garth Brooks is still out there making great music, but his fame really all began in 1990 with his No Fences album, which included classics like “Friends In Low Places,” “Wild Horses,” and the song you see above, “The Thunder Rolls.”



Nothing like some good old-school Garth to start off your morning.