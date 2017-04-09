Look, I totally get the message Honda is trying to convey in this commercial. But it’s just not landing. Not at all. In fact, I’m actually very pissed off right now because I’ve watched this commercial.
To sum it up, a happy family has a red Honda Civic hatch that they love. They go everywhere in it. They have many beautiful memories in it. The little girl especially loves it. But then, because the parents are having a third child, they need more room. So they trade the little red Civic in for A BEIGE CR-V. IT IS BEIGE. BEIGE!