Many voters believed third-party candidate Giant Meteor 2016 was not like other lying, selfish presidential candidates. But today they have to be ashamed of their wasted votes, as Meteor 2016 failed its one campaign promise to end the world on a visit to the Midwest on Monday.



Third-party presidential candidates almost never manage to gain enough traction to ever have a decent shot at actually winning. But the 2016 election was anything but normal, with millions of people supporting candidate Meteor 2016 running on the campaign promise of a horrifying end to it all.



It showed up late and failed. Who can we turn to now?

Via The Wall Street Journal