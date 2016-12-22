GIF GIF via robyworks

Ever wanted to learn how to be a total beast of a pro drifter? Let Latvian pro drifter and world’s most intense man Kristaps Blušs show you the sideways ways of his people.



Consider this the prequel to the “Tripped Out” video Blušs did Ryan Tuerck and Matt Powers. There, the trio shredded through an entire abandoned Soviet missile base, but this explains why with even more glorious slow-mo action shots. It’s Drift Camp!

Y’all can keep your kickball games and birdhouses made out of sticks. The accommodations at Drift Camp look pretty sparse, but the activities look amazing.

