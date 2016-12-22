Forget Horse Riding And Nature Hikes, Let's Kill Tires At Drift CampStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DaydriftingKristaps BlušsMatt PowersRyan TuerckHOTDLatvia228EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via robyworks Ever wanted to learn how to be a total beast of a pro drifter? Let Latvian pro drifter and world’s most intense man Kristaps Blušs show you the sideways ways of his people. Consider this the prequel to the “Tripped Out” video Blušs did Ryan Tuerck and Matt Powers. There, the trio shredded through an entire abandoned Soviet missile base, but this explains why with even more glorious slow-mo action shots. It’s Drift Camp! Advertisement Y’all can keep your kickball games and birdhouses made out of sticks. The accommodations at Drift Camp look pretty sparse, but the activities look amazing. God Bless Latvia Drop Everything And Watch Hoons Drift Through An Abandoned Soviet Missile BaseLatvian Double Snownut Machine Is Best Double Snownut MachineInsane Latvian Car Company Invents Totally Insane New Class Of Insane SUVsStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply22 repliesLeave a reply