GIF GIF via Gustavo Almeida

The Ford Ka is a car so small, most of the United States has never seen one. But that’s okay, because we can appreciate glorious internet footage of Kas that have been lifted up for off-road use and other shenanigans.

This “Monster Ka” at England’s Kirton Off Road Centre has been making the rounds since 2008, but it’s still a glorious classic of Ka hoonage to behold. So much ground clearance, such little car.



More recently, one Brazilian Ka took to the dirt to do some wonderful, tippy-looking donuts.



Here’s a Monster Ka build in process, for the curious. The guys at RPi Engineering decided to take a Discovery frame and drop a Ka body on top.



If you have a truck frame and a Ford Ka shell just lying around, why not? After all, these builds are nothing but “why not?” in car form.

