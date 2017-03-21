Ford's Tiniest Euro Peanut Makes A Great Mini-Monster TruckStef SchraderToday 1:10pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDFord Kaoff-roadinglift322EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Gustavo Almeida The Ford Ka is a car so small, most of the United States has never seen one. But that’s okay, because we can appreciate glorious internet footage of Kas that have been lifted up for off-road use and other shenanigans. This “Monster Ka” at England’s Kirton Off Road Centre has been making the rounds since 2008, but it’s still a glorious classic of Ka hoonage to behold. So much ground clearance, such little car. More recently, one Brazilian Ka took to the dirt to do some wonderful, tippy-looking donuts. Here’s a Monster Ka build in process, for the curious. The guys at RPi Engineering decided to take a Discovery frame and drop a Ka body on top. Advertisement If you have a truck frame and a Ford Ka shell just lying around, why not? After all, these builds are nothing but “why not?” in car form. I Still Need To Go Get That Free KaFord Ka, New Ranger Pickup Won't Come To U.S.The Cars We’ll Drive In Canada If We Have To Move ThereQuantum of Solace Set Pics Reveal 2009 Ford Ka, Bond GirlStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.