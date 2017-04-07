Many parents struggle with trying to get babies to fall asleep and often the only thing that works is a car ride. Ford made a crib that gives babies the relaxing sensation of a car ride without leaving the house.

According to Wards Auto, the Max Motor Dream crib was commissioned by Ford’s Spanish design studio. It is a stationary cot that simulates the relaxing sounds and motions of a car ride. How it works is the parent collects the sensory inputs of a car ride on a phone app, then downloads those inputs onto the Max Motor Dream crib which uses a gentle rocking motion in addition to an engine hum and LED lights to give the baby the feel of riding in a car.



Ford says that parents lost a total of about 44 days of sleep during the first year of late night feedings and teething pains. Often the best way to calm a child down is to take them for a car ride, but that can be risky with a tired parent behind the wheel.

While my son was a very good sleeper my daughter is the total opposite. Like clockwork, she would be up at around 10 p.m. and ready to party. I can remember driving her around for almost an hour before she would fall asleep and I would have given up all the monies to have a device like this



As for this awesome idea showing up at your local baby store -



‟For now, the Max Motor Dreams is a one-off pilot,...But following numerous inquiries, the company is considering putting the unique cot into full‑scale production.ˮ



There are dozens of useless and overpriced baby “gadgets,” but I think I speak for millions of parents who would relish the thought of a good night’s sleep without doing any night driving when I say this definitely needs to be a thing.

