Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Audi S6 has a lot of miles on it, but it also has a lot going for it, including a six-speed stick conversion. Let’s see if its price will get you going too.

Advertisement

While not completely demonic, yesterday’s custom 2005 Dodge Magnum SRT8 did engender a number of virtual impish grins. Its price was seen as a devil of a deal too, earning a solid 67-percent Nice Price win, our second such result in a row.

Rowing is something you’d be doing if you bought today’s 2002 Audi S6 Avant. That’s because it has been retrofitted—or maybe retro-bettered—with a row-yer-own six speed manual behind its hangin’-out-there 4.2-litre V8 engine.

Okay, let’s just recap what we know so far about this contender: It’s an Avant, or wagon to you philistines, it sports both a 335-bhp V8 engine and a six-speed manual tranny, and it’s all-wheel drive. So far so good.

Advertisement

Is is brown? No. Does it feature Kate Upton and Drake as conversational and aesthetic enhancements to the interior? Of course not. Still, work with me here people.

What you’ll find is a car that’s probably pretty engaging and doesn’t look all that bad for its years and miles (more on that in a sec). It comes in Polar white with a cream over black leather and Audi-grade plastic interior. The seller claims the exterior—with its factory rolled fenders, aluminum front clip, and mesh grille—to be an 8/10. In detail, he describes it as clean but with typical minor road wear. There’s no mention of any corrosion or other boogers on the car.

The “9/10" interior is likewise in decent shape, showing some use-related wrinkling of the leather on the driver’s throne, but otherwise nothing noteworthy. The MFI display in the IP center looks to be readable which is a plus since that’s a $200 repair if you trust sending the gauge cluster to someone on eBay.

Advertisement

Sponsored

This being a Denver car you can bet it comes with two sets of wheels—one for winter and another for summer. The car’s riding on its cold weather shoes right now, and those are Audi, but not Audi S6 “Avus” style. Instead they appear to have come off of a later A4. A set of RS6 alloys wearing summer stock will come with the car.

The ad says that the 01E six-speed conversion was done by a previous owner who was an “Audi Specialist.” That owner also did a slew of major maintenance updates including most recently a set of engine mounts, timing belt, radiator, alternator… well, you get the picture. Basically all the stuff on Audis that need replacing have been addressed here within the last 35,000 miles.

It is in fact the mileage that is this car’s Achilles heel, the fly in its ointment, the monkey in its wrench. You see, it currently rocks 202,353 miles. In fact, you can see that for yourself in the pic of the gauge cluster. You’ll no doubt also note in that picture the illuminated EPC (Electronic Power Control) and CEL (Check Engine Light) indicators on the dash. That’s most likely just because the car is on but the engine has not yet been started.

If this car starts you up then you might be considering what you might rightfully be willing to pay for it. The asking price is $9,600, however the seller tempers that with the ver popular OBO coda.

We deal in first impressions here, so it’s now time for you to vote on the $9,600 price and forget you ever heard the OBO, LOL. What’s your take on this manual-converted S6 Avant and that price? Does that have you saying Audi pardn’r? Or, is that just too much cash for any old Audi?

You decide!



Denver CO Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Help me out with NPOCP. Click here to send a me a fixed-price tip, and remember to include your Kinja handle.