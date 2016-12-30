How would you like to go out this year, in a blaze of glory? You could go out in today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Blazer. Its Corvette mill is pretty glorious, but let’s still see if the whole package is worth going out for at all.

Everybody likes getting a little tail now and again, amiright? Whether its hardtail, softtail, or a bobtail it’s as much what’s in back as what’s between your legs (meaning the V-twin rocker) that defines most Harley motorcycles. You know that’s what we were talking about, right?

There used to be notable exceptions to that rule as Harley at one time sold scooters and small bikes which were little more than rebranded Italians. The company also once odded-out on the XLCR, a café-style bike that—like the Buick Grand National—was probably better in a straight line than in a corner, but looked amazing whatever it was doing.

Sadly, yesterday’s 1977 Harley XLCR was a little too far off the mark to make its asking, at least that was the consensus of the 65% of you who dunned it with a Crack Pipe loss.

Maybe that XLCR would have done better if it hadn’t required a scavenger hunt to find all the missing parts to make it right, and to undo the modifications that made it less than factory. In contrast, I don’t think many of you will mind the unoriginal parts on today’s 2002 Chevy Blazer sport utility, not one single bit.

Those mods on this white over chinchilla two-door/two-wheel drive trucklet include the engine and transmission out of a 1998 Chevy Corvette, and when you LS1 something, it’s just got to be better. It’s the law

The truck now rocks around 345-bhp and 350 lb-ft of twist under its Corvette-emblazoned plastic intake wings, and dumps the results of that output about mid-frame with a pair of downward-dog exhaust pipes.

Will the rest of the drivetrain hold up under all that? The rear axle looks stock and, to be honest, ill-prepared for the onslaught, lacking any sort of anti-tramp or a big plastic bucket for collecting the parts should the pumpkin explode. I guess time will tell.

Up top, the bodywork looks to be in decent shape and the ‘Vette turbines add a good bit of visual interest while portending that action awaiting just a key-twist away. One thing I’d like to point out about the second-generation of mini Blazer is that in two-door form it has a creepy, uncanny valley resemblance to the decade-earlier Merkur XR4Ti in its greenhouse. Do you see it too? I wonder if there’s any way to append a bi-plane spoiler to one of these?

Inside, the truck’s all pretty stock which is both good and bad. It’s good because the next owner doesn’t have to live with any of the aesthetic choices made by their predecessor, it’s bad because early-nought GM interiors were, well, bad.

I’m guessing the mileage to be 130,000 as that’s what the seller has plugged in as the VIN, and I know that’s not the VIN. No word on how many of those mile were made with the ‘Vette mechanicals, or how many were on those to begin with. That’s all pretty important intel, but we’ll just have to judge the merits of this hot Blazer and its $8,900 price without them.

What’s your take on this truck and that price? Does $8,900 seem like a deal for a New Years Eve cruiser? Or, does that price mean that this seller will be celebrating the new year with his old truck?

You decide!

Waterloo IA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to ThatGuy for the hookup!

A side note from Rob: Happy New Year everybody! And screw you 2016!