Trucks are too fancy these days. In contrast, our Nice Price or Crack Pipe Ford F-250 is as simple as a pimple. Will that fact, and its Cummins diesel, make buyers come around?

Advertisement

A running car at $1,500 is a pretty compelling proposition. Make that a runner with a recently rebuilt mill and you have the 76-percent Nice Price win earned by yesterday’s 1990 Subaru Justy DL. Yeah, it may not have been the prettiest way to spend that kind of cash, but it certainly looked eminently hoonable all the same.

Speaking of appearances, have you seen this makeover of a homeless man in Spain? Yes it may seem the height of superficiality to say that how you look can change how you feel and how others feel about you. Still, for Jose Antonio, going from Charles Manson to The Most Interesting Man in the World has to have an impact on his life.

I bring this up because today’s 1970 Ford F-250 comes with a fairly substantial patina all its own after a lifetime or two of use. Its seller has attempted to use that to his advantage by celebrating the truck’s age-worn appearance in a series of artsy-fartsy pictures in the ad.

Advertisement

I don’t know about you but I think that we will be seeing far more of this kind of stuff moving forward as people start to figure out how to use the dual cameras in their iPhone 7 Pluses.

Regardless of how hipster the truck’s presentation may be, it in fact seems to be a fairly honest and straightforward work truck at its most basic, which is a rare commodity in this day and age.

Everything on the truck is either plain-jane or manually-operated—windows, door locks, etc.—although it does come with power brakes (discs in front, drums out back), and more importantly, power steering.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Why is power steering so important? Well, because powering this truck is a Cummins p1700 12v and that straight six diesel tips the scales at a stout 1,100 pounds. The 5.9-litre turbocharged engine came out of a 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 and brought its NV4500 five speed manual transmission aongl with it. Filters and the valve cover gasket are recently refreshed and these engines come with a rep for durability akin to dirt so there shouldn’t be an expectation of major needs down the road. According to the odometer, it’s already done 63K of that road.

Coming with the truck are new power steering hoses, dual batteries, shocks at each corner, and a clear California title. On the downside, it seems the fuel sender has given up the ghost. Other than that it seems to start and idle without issue, or at least for the length of this video.

A Cummins diesel once ran the entire Indianapolis 500 on what they claimed to be “$1.40 worth of furnace oil.” This truck is said to get 22 mpg, which isn’t bad for something that can get the job done, or just make you feel like you’re working hard when you’re actually hardly working.



To make that all so, you’d need to come up with the truck’s $8,700 asking, and it’s now incumbent on you to vote on whether you think that’s a deal or not.

What is your take on this working truck with its hard-working engine? Does $8,700 seem like a fair price? Or, does that price make you think of another kind of pink slip?

You decide!

Los Angeles CA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Advertisement

Advertisement

H/T to Beware Mr. Baker for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOCP. Click here to send a me a fixed-price tip, and remember to include your Kinja handle.