They say time heals all wounds. Time also eventually brings former range-toppers like today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe C215 Mercedes into the realm of affordability. We’ll just have to decide how wide that realm really is.

Okay, so not everybody was as excited at the prospect of clipping yesterday’s 1983 Suzuki Mighty Boy truck onto their charm bracelet as was I. Fewer still in fact, were all that interested in paying that JDM Kei Kar’s asking price, and it fell in a 68% Crack Pipe loss. Small wonder.

Hey, do you like really long doors on your cars? You know, the kind of coupé doors that when both are swung open (given enough room) the visage attracts amorous albatrosses? Well then, have I got a car for you.

Here we have a 2004 Mercedes Benz CL55 AMG, which has some pretty big doors. It also has one the most graceful rooflines ever to grace (see what I did there?) a big Mercedes coupé. The rest of the car is unremarkable, and in fact the pinched nose and retro-esque round headlamps are a bit of artifice that the car could do without. But man, that roof.

Of course it’s what’s behind those roundy lights and the three-pointed star in the grille that really makes the car. The C215 CL was made available with a number of big ticket engine choices all within about a litre and a half of one another in displacement.

At the very top of the heap was the CL65 AMG with its 600-bhp six-litre multi-turbo V12 and OPEC orgasm-inducing mileage. Playing the role of the ugly friend at the bar was the base CL 500 which only brought a mere 300-horses to the party.

This CL55 goes Mama Bear down the middle featuring a 493-horsepower/516 lb-ft of torque supercharged V8 which should acquaint you with sixty miles per hour in a couple tics under five-seconds. The gearbox here is a seven-speed automatic and of course the car benefits from having AMG badges all over it.

Unfortunately this silver over black C215 also has a set of offset stripes on it, as well as—oh for heaven’s sake—a hashtag. Please people, don’t tweet and drive, it’s dangerous.

Other updates to the basic Mercedes design include some aftermarket wheels, a heavy tint on the glass, and some sort of bizarre stereo security cover on the dash. The rest of the interior however, looks to probably be nicer than your living room. The leather and wood has seemingly held up well despite the car’s 188,000 miles and more than a decade of use.

The CL being the top of the S-Class range means that these cars carried almost every bit of luxury and convenience features Mercedes could cram into them, and in fact the ad demands that you scroll mightily through those on this particular one.

There are no shots of the engine bay, but if there were it would show an engine topped with what looks like something chasing the USS Enterprise past Uranus. That’s the supercharger and cam cover covers in case you were wondering.

The car is offered by a small road-side auto dealer in Rainier Oregon. Whoever named the city had a morbid sense of humor as Rainier gets 14-inches more rain per year than the U.S. average. That has nothing to do with this CL55 but should you want to go and check it out in person, you might want to bring an umbrella. And maybe a sturdy towel.

You’ll also perhaps want to bring $7,995 as that’s the dealer’s set price on the car. Of course it’s a dealer so they would be willing to “deal.” We’ll go for that Abe under eight-grand as a starting point however. What’s your take on that kind of cash for this kind of CL 55? Does that seem like a deal to you? Or, does that price make this a coupé crap?

You decide!

Portland OR Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Warvette for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOCP. Click here to send a me a fixed-price tip, and remember to include your Kinja handle.