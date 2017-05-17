The interior on today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Trans Am seemingly took its cue from the texture of an elephant’s hide, or somebody named “rumpled sackskin.” We’ll have to judge if its price makes it something you’d let inside at all.

That’s what I’m talking about. Yesterday’s 1992 Subaru SVX LS-L may not have been history’s greatest automotive achievement, but it was still one of the most eclectic in modern memory. That, and its unexpectedly nice condition helped the classy GT earn a respectable 88-percent Nice Price win for its asking.

I think it’s time that we give the Japanese cars a rest and tackle something that’s uniquely, succinctly, and emphatically American. What else could that be than a Firebird, and what better example of the current state of the American ethos could there be than this 1986 Pontiac Trans Am with its wildly customized paint and interior?

The ad claims that this Trans Am was a show car for many years. It has 75,000 miles on the clock, so it must have travelled between those shows like it was a Carny barker. The exterior exhibits custom paint, bright wheel arch extensions, and a hoop spoiler in back. The pièce de résistance however is a brick patterned hood that might just make you question your reality.

Under that mortared-out hood lies a rebuilt SBC and a busload of chrome bits and blue loom. The engine is claimed to be rebuilt as is the four-speed automatic tranny that accompanies it.

With the exception of the faux wall hood decor, none of this is really beyond the pale. The interior however is a different story.

You may remember the third-generation F-bodies for their somewhat cramped and plastic-laden interiors. This one does nothing about the available space, but you won’t actually be noticing any space limitations as you’ll be too busy marveling at the velour material that covers every single inch of the interior save for some mirrored accents.

The wrinkled presentation, as well as the chosen color, gives one the impression that sitting in the car would feel something akin to being cosseted in the warm earthiness of some giant’s velvety scrotum. That, or perhaps maybe a trip through a plush model of your digestive tract.

Is it going to suit everyone’s taste? Probably not. But then haven’t you been telling yourself that you need to cull your acquaintances somewhat? A T-roof allows the interior the proper illumination it deserves.

The seller says the car has “no rust or dance,” and avers that it can be “driving everywhere.” If you’re concerned about the car’s feature set in relation to its price then never fear as it’s described as having “So how many upgrades.” You know, the more I read it, the more I think this ad may have been written by that Shiba, Doge.

Well, whoever the author, they are looking for $6,800 for this Trans Am and I can assure you that you would not be able to replicate this car’s customizations for a similar amount.

The question for you however is whether or not some new Firebird fanatic should drop that kind of cash for this one of a kind car. What do you think, could this wild custom command that kind of cash? Or, for that much, does this show car have you not showing the money?

You decide!

Columbia MO Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

