When you really want to get out of town—and right now, who doesn’t—you could do far worse than to do so in today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe International C-120 camper. That is of course, if its price hits home.

I have to say, I am shocked—shocked I say—that yesterday’s—nay, Presidents Day’s—1991 Nissan President only managed to garner a 55% Crack Pipe vote. It would seem to be that everything with the word “President” in its name is somehow tainted these days.

The well-drink screwdriver (orange juice and vodka, get it?) that is seemingly the president of the United States at the moment has driven many citizens to fear for their safety, and after the twin tragedies that were Bowling Green and Sweden it’s a wonder people can sleep at night.

To take your minds off of the sans-sneeze guard turd buffet that is politics at present, have a gander at this wonderful 1961 International C-120 truck and bolt-on camper. I mean, if this doesn’t put a smile on your face, I don’t know what short of a winning lottery ticket and a cuddly kitten will.

The truck represents from the first model year of International’s C-series, a model which gained a new chassis with torsion bar independent suspension up front making for a low-slung appearance. That makes it perfect for a cab-over camper that’s not too high on life.

This one is powered by International’s 304-CID V8, a stout and freaking heavy (700 pounds) mill that was good from the factory for 141-bhp and 243 ft-lbs of torque. Not impressive numbers sure, but being an IH engine it should make them ’til the cows come home.

Behind the V8 is a four-speed manual with what looks to be the world’s longest and comically bendiest shift lever. The ad notes that the truck “runs and drives like a dream.”

You can do that dreaming anywhere you choose as the truck comes with a bolt-on (as opposed to slide-in) camper body. The seller says the truck was purchased this way and features a 14-inch frame extension to accommodate the home away from home in back.

Quite remarkably, it’s not creepy in the least inside. The rear entrance means the full run of both camper sides can be used for homey accoutrements, and while it’s all a bit dated and tired, it still looks to be in fairly serviceable condition.

The seller says that the cab-over bed needs to be rebuilt and that the camper needs to be resealed. Despite those revelations, there doesn’t seem to be evidence of any leak damage or creeping crud.

Externally, the truck presents pretty well. There are wonderful jalousie windows throughout and the seller says the original wheel covers will be included in the sale. The re-sprayed cab looks tidy and free of major issues, however the seller does remark that there is rust in the floorboard which would need to be addressed. Other than that, there’s really not much that could go wrong on these. To sweeten the deal, there’s only 53K on the clock and it comes with a clean title.

To say I like this truck/camper is an understatement. I think it’s awesome, and an excellent foundation for some retro-cool camping. Will it be fast? Not on your life. Nor will it get particularly good fuel economy or handle like anything other than a drunken elephant. Still, that’s all par for the course for having something with such an aura of awesomeness.

The price is $3,250, and yes it’s not quite turn-key at that so figure in some more money to fix the issues. The thing of it is, you could probably un-bolt the camper and park it beside your driveway while remedying its flaws and bringing its comfort level up to your standards, while still driving the de-nuded truck/chassis around town. Win-win, right?

So what do you think about this fabulous International camper and that $3,250 price? Does that make you want to hit the road? Or, is this just too old to be anything more than a yard ornament?

You decide!

Spokane WA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Ulrich for the hookup!

