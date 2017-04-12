They say revenge is a dish best served cold, which is incongruous because today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Lingenfelter GTO Revenge is one red hot car. Let’s see if this #2 of 10 comes with a price that demands redress.

You know, for someone who lives in Austin Texas, drives a car with BIODIESEL on the back, and closes his ad with a plaintive “Have a creative healthy day” the seller of yesterday’s 1986 Mercedes Benz 300SDL sure kept his car looking like a Superfund site inside.

That, and the odd choice to snap the pics for the ad where the car looks like it had broken down on a bridge, colluded to give the big Benz a 65-percent Crack Pipe loss, even at its beer money price. What, you don’t drink beer?

Okay, maybe goat’s milk is more your style, and if so what would you say to one of the hottest editions of the last-ever Pontiac Goat: this 2006 Pontiac GTO Lingenfelter Revenge Edition?

Let’s get all those names out of the way first since there’s more appended to this car than to any member of the British Royal Family. The first, Pontiac once was one of GM’s U.S. divisions. It went the way of Elvis when even GM couldn’t come up with a good reason as to why it was.

Lengenfelter Performance Engineering is a 44-year old maker of performance parts focusing primarily on GM products. The company’s passion for insane performance is exemplified in both its parts catalog and its owner Ken Lingenfelter’s bucket list car collection.

Revenge Designs LLC was a Decatur Indiana-based maker of body enhancements run buy an Australian named Peter Collorafi. That Aussie connection (Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi) is an interesting bit of happenstance as we add yet another name to the pot, that being Holden Ltd, the actual maker of the base GTO down under.

Bring all those names together and you get this Pontiac GTO Lingenfelter Revenge edition.

Now, that base GTO was an interesting car, but it was never a hugely handsome ride, looking to some like nothing more in its day than a big-ass Sunbird.

This car tries—and in a lot of ways succeeds in overcoming that. The Revenge Designs bodywork massages or enfattens just about every body panel and the whole thing rides on huge 20-inch wheels rocking 245-series meats. Overall it’s aggressive and, based on the extensive pictures in the ad, the Torrid Red paint and all the trim look to be in as-new condition.

With a name like Lingenfelter attached, you can bet that this Goat isn’t all show and no go. The mechanicals have been updated from factory to match, or better that Revenge bodywork. Those improvements include a Magna supercharger on its 6.0 LS2, which is said to make it good for 530-bhp and 500 lb-ft of torque. The rest of the mechanical upgrades are described as a four-speed automatic, four piston front brakes, a stainless steel exhaust, and remapped drivetrain controller.

It comes with just a little over 19K on the clock, and a certificate of authenticity that this is #2 of the 15 built. I’m not sure they even built that many so it could be even rarer. The engine looks like it’s lived in the northeast for a while, but the rest of the car, interior included, appears to be in excellent shape. The dealer ad doesn’t mention any issues either.

What does it cost to drop all the names associated with this car? The dealer price is $26,495, and before you vote on that, I’d like you to take a look at this one that’s asking $45K. Ha, ha, ha, now that we’ve all had a good laugh at that one’s expense, let’s get back to this car. What’s your take on that $26,495 price tag for this Lingenfelter-enhanced GTO? Does that seem like a fair price to exact Revenge? Or, does this dealer need to name a new price?

You decide!



TSJ Auto Brokers out of Lakewood NJ, or go here if the ad disappears.

