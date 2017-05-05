Moderation in all things is obviously not the motto of today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe H1 homage. Let’s see if this six-door, Suburban-based beast comes with a price that’s just as excessive.

No blow/no go was the consensus on yesterday’s 1999 Shelby Durango SP360. Not even the lure of it having once been owned by Twisted Sister front-wig Dee Snider could over come the price and the truck’s lack of the supercharger that served to establish its name. That ended things for the truck with a substantial 84-percent Crack Pipe loss.

That Dodge may have once been owned by a rock star, but today’s Hummer H1 might just be a star on the rocks. Well, it could be were it a real-deal Hummer H1.

Instead it’s a steel-bodied replica of the venerable AM General truck built out of Suburban parts and rocking a 5.7-litre gas engine. Oh yeah, did I mention it has six doors, a pickup bed, and is longer than the last day of school?

The seller claims that this Urban Gorilla truck is spanikin’ new. However, in the very same paragraph he says that it was built in 1997 at Urban Manufacturing’s Ohio factory. He further claims that the driveline and 4X4 suspension are all new, and says that the massive beast sports only 24 miles on the clock.

Tires though are apparently from 1998, while the interior is from… well someplace yet to be decided. That’s because it’s empty at present. I guess the lack of driver’s seat would easily explain the low miles. The lack of any form of weatherstripping also explains the snow drifts inside.

Urban Gorilla kits were among the closest in looks to the real-deal H1, so much so the seller claims that the company was sued by Hummer for infringement. The kit included repositioning the engine back behind the front axle line, which of course would necessitate a shorter rear driveshaft and a commensurately longer one in front.

The mill still doesn’t seem to intrude into the passenger cabin as much as does the drivetrain of a real H1, although it should be noted that the Chevy parts here also don’t afford the same level of ground clearance as does a bonafide Hummer.

There’s no word on that weird sixth door in the ad. Was the frame extended to accommodate it? Also going unanswered is why there’s masking tape—seemingly from 1997—covering the hole where the air cleaner canister should go.

Come to think of it, there are a whole lot of questions raised by this custom H1 pretender. One question that I have for you is whether or not it seems reasonable to pay the $24,995 asking presented in the ad.

That’s a hell of a lot cheaper than what you might expect to pay for a real H1, and good luck finding one with six doors. What do you think, is $24,995 a fair price to get your freak on when going off-road? Or, is this just too odd and incomplete to command so much cash?

You decide!

Minneapolis Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

