Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Eagle Talon was built in a place called Normal Illinois. Since it featured AWD, 16-valves, and a turbo it wasn’t exactly your normal fare. Let’s see how normal its present price makes it.

You know, I’m surprised there hasn’t been a Shakespearean porn parody called Much Ado About Nuttin’ as it seems so... well, obvious. Oh well, I guess no one appreciates the classics anymore.

Speaking of classics and ado, there was much of that about yesterday’s 2006 Pontiac GTO Lingenfelter Revenge edition. The dealer selling the car claimed it to be #2 out of 15, however Hemostatstatstat found one on the Dupont Registry that contentiously made the very same claim.

Someone’s lying, and as we know from popular politics, that doesn’t matter anymore! In the end however, our Goat dropped in a 58-percent Crack Pipe loss, as few of you were willing to pony up that kind of cash when questionable provenance is on the table.

There’s none of that with today’s dandy DSM, and with the exception of its stereo and speakers this 1990 Eagle Talon TSi looks to be just the way it left its mid-west U.S. factory, 29,286 miles ago.

For those of you still requiring a wet nurse, Eagle was a brand that Chrysler created as sort of an orphanage for the odd collection of cars it inherited when it bought the detritus of AMC from Renault. Prior to the purchase Eagle had been AMC’s AWD auto nameplate, and this Talon carries on that tradition.

This generation has its attractions and its detractions. On the plus side, these early cars had popup headlamps, which we all obsesively love. On the downside, the 4G63T engine isn’t quite as robust as the is the version introduced for ‘92.

Still, you get 195-bhp and 205 lb-ft of torque from the 1,997-cc DOHC turbocharged four. Here that’s sent to a five-speed manual and then to all four wheels. A limited slip differential does duty in the back.

The Silver over grey car looks to be in exemplary condition, with even its feature-advertising decals still extant on the extended rockers. These were damn good-looking cars, far better in my opinion than the later fixed light jobs.

Showing its age and representing a downside of this generation, the car comes with automatic mouse belts to keep you safe from your dumb brain. That’s about the only miscue in the interior as the seats show barely any wear, and the dash, door cards and carpet all seem to have stood the test of time.

Mechanically, the car has had all its fluids recently changed, and there’s a new battery to light your fires. Overall this appears to be a well-cared for example of a car that rarely is so. That might make it a treat for a DSM (Diamond Star Motors, Chrysler and Mitsubishi’s joint venture in the aforementioned Normal Illinois) enthusiast. For the rest of us, it’s an $11,500 old Japanese coupe, albeit one built in America.

Regardless of your fealty or lack thereof to such things, what do you think about that $11,500 price tag when applied to this ’90 Talon TSi? Does that seem like a good deal for the right buyer? Or, is this an Eagle that’s a bald-faced ripoff?

You decide!

Denver Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to lurker Rob for the hookup!

