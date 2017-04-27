It’s possible that this would mean Jeep could become its own company held in the FCA empire, like what happened with Ferrari a few years back. But it’s also possible that if Jeep and Ram become their own thing, Chrysler and Dodge will be stuck out alone together, and Chrysler and Dodge together is about the most undesirable, least hopeful car company imaginable. If Jeep and Ram split into their own thing, I don’t think it’s a stretch to imagine Chrysler and Dodge getting killed.

Advertisement

Sponsored

Still, it’s sorry to hear that Jeep has retained its profitable mercenary-like status, always a jewel in a rusty crown.

2nd Gear: Oddly, FCA profits are up but not because of Jeep

Since nothing makes sense in the car world, Jeep is not Chrysler’s cash cow at the moment.

Chrysler profits are up 34 percent this quarter compared to how they looked a year ago. Oddly, it’s not Jeep sales that are responsible for it, as The Detroit News reports:

The performance out of Europe marks a welcome change for FCA, whose U.S.-based brands have carried the automaker’s profitability since the combined company emerged from the Great Recession. The first-quarter numbers suggest that is beginning to change, as new metal from the Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands — especially SUVs — start appearing in showrooms. The results offset a near-collapse in car sales. Like all manufacturers, FCA has been working to address declining sedan sales in a market that wants more SUVs and more pickups. FCA discontinued the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 small sedans last year, but its star brand Jeep, in the midst of model reshuffling, was not able to pick up the slack. U.S. Jeep sales dropped 11 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

I feel like I’m in the upside-down here. Maserati supporting Jeep? Nothing makes sense anymore.

Advertisement

3rd Gear: While Chrysler goes up 34 percent, Ford drops the same

Ford was not kidding around when it said its profits would be down in 2017. The company’s first quarter net profits are down 36%, as Reuters reports:

Advertisement

Ford reported a first-quarter net profit of $1.6 billion, or 40 cents a share, down 36 percent from $2.5 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of 35 cents. Automotive revenue for the quarter rose to $36.5 billion from $35.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected automotive revenue of $34.7 billion.﻿



The saddest part about this is that it’s above analyst expectations.

Advertisement

4th Gear: Tesla is throwing money at its Germany problem

Not only has Tesla been getting into it with its workers at its factory in Fremont, California (Tesla’s not keen on them unionizing), but also Tesla has been running into problems with the workers at its German supplier Grohmann Engineering. Grohmann’s workers have complained of unfair wages and their powerful union, IG Metall, has been threatening a strike. Tesla’s current solution: throw money at the problem, as Reuters reports:

The union said job guarantees and the offer of employee stock options have significantly reduced the prospect of a strike. Still, IG Metall is demanding a collective wage bargaining contract and improved pay. The union has complained that pay at Grohmann is 25 to 30 percent below an industry-wide collective agreement for the metalworker electric industry.

The head of Grohmann’s works council, Uwe Herzig, said Tesla had offered another 1,000 euro ($1,089) one-off payment after Easter, on top of job guarantees, pay rises and stock options.﻿



What Tesla is effectively telling the world here is that unions do work, getting employees the infrastructure to argue for better wages and conditions. It’s funny that one of the central figures of techno-libertarian Silicon Valley is the one reminding everybody about this.

Advertisement

5th Gear: The Wall Street subprime auto loan shell game continues



If you thought that Wall Street was going to make it easy to understand what’s going on with subprime auto loans, well, no. Even Bloomberg can barely make sense of whether or not this is a mirror of the housing bubble or not, as it reports in the article Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Wary of Auto Loans, But Pack Them in Bonds:

Advertisement

Depending whose money they’re using, Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. either love subprime car loans or fear them. Both banks have grown more reluctant to make new subprime loans using money from their own balance sheets. Wells Fargo tightened its underwriting standards and slashed the volume of all loans it made to car buyers in the first quarter by 29 percent after greater numbers of borrowers fell behind on payments. JPMorgan’s consumer and community banking head Gordon Smith earlier this year said the bank had cut its new lending for subprime auto loans “dramatically.” At the same time the firms are indirectly funding billions of dollars of the loans by helping companies like Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. borrow in the asset-backed securities market, essentially shunting money from bond investors to finance companies. Wall Street banks packaged more loans from finance companies into bonds in the first quarter than the same period last year, and Wells Fargo and JPMorgan remained two of the top underwriters of the securities.﻿



I know in my heart that this is all unsustainable and will come crashing down in a bad way, the only thing that’s unclear is how much of an effect this will have on all our lives directly.

Reverse: Pontiac died and I miss it every day