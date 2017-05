The publication reports that Marchionne staunchly refuses to turbocharge the big honking engine: “Our head of engine programs told me it would be absolutely nuts to [put a] turbocharger on the V12, so the answer is no. It [will be] naturally aspirated, with a hybrid [system].”

And don’t even think that electrification is only reserved for pansy shit like lowering CO2, because according to Marchionne, “The objective of having hybrid and electrics in cars like this is not the traditional objective that most people would have. We’re not trying to make two targets. We’re really trying to improve the performance on the track.”

To comply with the strict European emissions requirements, Ferrari will offer up a hybrid V12 powertrain instead. But no turbochargers. No way.

Hey, man. Whatever gets you a passing grade and keeps your cars fast I’ll take.