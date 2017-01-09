Farewell, Dear Chevy SS, You Nuked Tires So WellStef Schrader52 minutes agoFiled to: Holden of the DayHoon of the DayChevrolet SSChevy SSHOTDburnoutsHoons693EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Southeast Gen IV’s With today’s news that the Chevrolet SS is laying down its final set of elevenses into the sunset after this year, we felt it appropriate to celebrate the true life and times of the Chevrolet SS—in tire smoke. The Holden-based Chevrolet SS was one of the most nondescript hoonmobiles on the planet, looking less like a muscle car, and more like a rental. It was the stealth Aussie LS-powered burnout machine many of us dreamed of, but precious few felt like dropping $46,000 on to drive off the lot. Advertisement Advertisement Those who did were rewarded—once they held down the traction control “off” button for long enough—with the ability to disappear in a cloud of smoke and noise. Let’s savor some lovely Chevy SS burnouts, donuts and hoonage.For some, the Chevrolet SS’ capacity for tire destruction was even a selling point. I concur with the camerawoman here—these are pretty! Go towards the light, noble Chevy SS. You may not be missed by the masses here in America, but you’ll be missed by lovers of crazy fast rear-wheel-drive sedans everywhere. Farewell, Sweet Holden PrinceHere Is Why No One Is Buying The Chevy SSThe Chevy SS Isn't The Muscle Car You Think It Is A Piece Of America Just Surrendered To British Hay BalesStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply69 repliesLeave a reply