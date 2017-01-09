GIF GIF via Southeast Gen IV’s

With today’s news that the Chevrolet SS is laying down its final set of elevenses into the sunset after this year, we felt it appropriate to celebrate the true life and times of the Chevrolet SS—in tire smoke.



The Holden-based Chevrolet SS was one of the most nondescript hoonmobiles on the planet, looking less like a muscle car, and more like a rental. It was the stealth Aussie LS-powered burnout machine many of us dreamed of, but precious few felt like dropping $46,000 on to drive off the lot.

Those who did were rewarded—once they held down the traction control “off” button for long enough—with the ability to disappear in a cloud of smoke and noise. Let’s savor some lovely Chevy SS burnouts, donuts and hoonage.

For some, the Chevrolet SS’ capacity for tire destruction was even a selling point. I concur with the camerawoman here—these are pretty!



Go towards the light, noble Chevy SS. You may not be missed by the masses here in America, but you’ll be missed by lovers of crazy fast rear-wheel-drive sedans everywhere.

