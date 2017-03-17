Faraday Future's Chinese Backer Forced To Sell Land In 'Company Disease' Cash Crunch: ReportRyan FeltonToday 8:59amFiled to: Faraday Futurecar technologyself-driving carsautonomous vehicles301EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Getty Faraday Future might talk a bunch of shit, but maybe executives at the start-up automaker should hold back for awhile because its financial troubles are becoming crystallized. It’s main-backer, a Chinese billionaire, is looking to sell expensive land it purchased from Yahoo only a year ago, thanks to a serious cash crunch. There’s a lot about this land deal (which we covered at length last December here). But the upshot of the sale is this, per Reuters: Advertisement Advertisement LeEco’s billionaire founder and CEO Jia Yueting admitted in a letter to staff in November that the firm was facing a “big company disease” and battling a cash crunch after expanding at an unprecedented rate.[...] Now cash-strapped and struggling to repay a pile of debts to suppliers and business partners, LeEco plans to sell the U.S. site to little-known Chinese developer Genzon Group for $260 million, $10 million more than what the firm paid for it in June, said a source with direct knowledge of the deal who did not want to be named due to rules on talking to media.Hey, $260 million! That might help square away the bevy of contractors suits that have been shoveled Faraday Future’s way in recent months. In a statement to Reuters, LeEco—the Chinese company backing Faraday who controls the land in question—played coy and said it was looking for a “development partner” for the land.As Reuters noted, LeEco is “developing luxury electric vehicles with Faraday Future in the United States, a startup Jia funds and controls.” Sponsored However, the outlook remains unclear after Faraday said it was scaling back production plan at a factory it has yet to build in Nevada.Oof. Now that’s certainly a succinct way to sum up the shitpile of a situation here. More on FaradayFaraday Future Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit For Allegedly Failing To Pay A ContractorLoose Nevada Law Keeps Taxpayers In The Dark About Faraday FutureFaraday Future Couldn't Even Pick A Name Without Getting Into A LawsuitRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikPGP Fingerprint: C2D6 26D4 7E43 ADD2 9229 23F7 CE72 0426 0831 BC76|PGP KeyReply30 repliesLeave a reply