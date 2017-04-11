Electric autonomous vehicle start-up (cripe that’s a mouthful) Faraday Future hasn’t had the kind of start to 2017 that it probably expected after debuting its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, at this year’s CES conference. It’s been... rough. But we’ve caught FF 91 prototypes moseying about town in recent weeks, and the start-up showed off a new one with a slick matte black finish at the Motorworld Hype car show in Long Beach, according to Electrek. It looks sharp. FF should make the car look like this.
Faraday Future Should Make The FF 91 Look Like This
Electric autonomous vehicle start-up (cripe that’s a mouthful) Faraday Future hasn’t had the kind of start to 2017 that it probably expected after debuting its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, at this year’s CES conference. It’s been... rough. But we’ve caught FF 91 prototypes moseying about town in recent weeks, and the start-up showed off a new one with a slick matte black finish at the Motorworld Hype car show in Long Beach, according to Electrek. It looks sharp. FF should make the car look like this.