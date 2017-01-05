Faraday Future, once the most secretive car company in the auto world, finally got to show the car it hopes to put into production, the FF 91, already opening up to reservations online. Faraday Future was happy to say it got 64,124 reservations. These are $5,000 spot-holders for a six-figure car, so the company has made hundreds of millions, right? Not quite.

While the official reservations for the FF 91 should be $5,000, the site allows you not only to make a low-priority reservation for free, it also allows you to make multiple reservations.

As you might imagine, I am not yet $10,000 poorer nor is Faraday Future $10,000 richer.



Certainly I should not say that Faraday Future hasn’t made a dime off of its reservations, but in no way are these all paid reservations. I would expect a fraction of these would be paid, and I have reached out to Faraday Future for comment on if they have an exact figure.

Now, this was not exactly the case with the last big reservation spree with the Tesla Model 3. When that came out, Tesla offered $1,000 refundable reservations and the company got a cool 115,000 of them, making Tesla a good $115 million. This isn’t exactly the case with what’s going on at Faraday Future, though we don’t know yet if we’ll see a similar jump in stock price like Tesla’s.

I applaud Faraday Future for finally showing off the car that will hopefully be on the road in a couple years, but it’s important not to blow the interest of the rest of the world out of proportion.