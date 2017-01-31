Faraday Future Plans Nevada Mini-Factory Where $1 Billion Mega Factory Is Supposed To GoRaphael OrloveYesterday 8:10pmFiled to: Faraday FutureNevada262EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Mysterious car company Faraday Future announced last year that it will build a colossal $1 billion factory in North Las Vegas, but after a $21 million late bill a few months back and a company-wide focus on CES, the factory went on hold. Now, the company will apparently make a mini-factory first before expanding to full size. Faraday Future promises that the mini-factory will be 650,000 square feet, as opposed to three million square feet of the full scale version. AECOM is still responsible for construction, which is supposed to be finished by the end of August, North Las Vegas city manager Dr. Qiong Liu stated in a press conference, as local Las Vegas Now 8 News reports.Still unresolved is the company’s Chinese production capability, for which it may still not have a permit. This is a weird sort of re-planning for the factory given the company’s earlier bombastic pronouncements. That said, it does make sense to me, and seems like the only way Faraday Future could meet its planned 2018 production start date. Advertisement Advertisement (Hat tip to Mark!)In Other Faraday Future NewsFaraday Future Just Did What No Other Car Company Would DareFaraday Future Hit With $1.8 Million Lawsuit Over New Car DebutHow Nevada Taxpayers Could Wind Up On The Hook For $120 Million In The Faraday Future DealRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply26 repliesLeave a reply