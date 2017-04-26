A couple months back, we had a funny story about a lawsuit filed against Faraday Future for allegedly failing to pay a broker it hired to coordinate a $1.5 million sale of the website ff.com. Faraday, an electric vehicle start-up with known financial struggles, couldn’t even pick a name without landing in court. Here’s the punch line to that joke: The name Faraday is already used by an electric bicycle maker, which accused FF on Wednesday of trademark infringement for using ‘FARADAY’. Oops.
