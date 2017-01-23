Fall In Love With The Mitsubishi Evo All Over Again Watching It Hoon In The SnowStef Schrader11 minutes agoFiled to: Hoon of the DayMitsubishi Lancer EvolutionMitsubishisnowdriftingAlpsHOTD41EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkHere we see the mythical beast known as the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 9 in its natural habitat: off paved surfaces, and sideways. Note the large wing and vortex generators on the back of this rare animal. Marvel at the great volume of snow it is able to kick up as it all-wheel-drifts. Rejoice, and smile. Advertisement This footage is from a snow course in the Livigno, Italy—a northern Italian town in the Alps. It’s the perfect place to put your rally-inspired hoonmobile to the test. Mitsubishi may have quit making the Lancer Evolution, but it will always have a place in our hearts. Snow driving is a blast, and there’s no place I’d rather be this time of year than behind the wheel of an Evo, pretending I’m even half as talented as Tommi Mäkinen. Bring It BackThe Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X Final Edition Says Goodbye With Its Middle Finger In The AirThe Ultimate Secret Stash Of Mitsubishis Is Hidden In This Small German TownThe Unkillable Mitsubishi Lancer Is Finally About To DieStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply4 repliesLeave a reply