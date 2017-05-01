Photo: Patrich Poggi/Facebook (screengrab)

When a Ferrari goes up in flames, it’s just another day in the office. But when that Ferrari is one of eight F40 prototypes, tears come streaming down our faces. Sadly, it looks like one of those rare F40s—one allegedly owned by insane YouTube stunt crew Tax The Rich—is gone from the face of the earth, Motor1 reports.



I’ve reached out to Tax The Rich to learn more, because right now, we know very little about what caused this fire. All we know is, the aftermath is shocking:

Italian website IVG says that the fire broke out as a number of Ferraris were driving in a procession down Italian streets. The fire department eventually put out the fire, but though there were no injuries, the car is long gone.

Motor1 says that according to FerrariChat, Jon Hunt—the guy who runs Tax The Rich—is the poor bastard who lost this gorgeous F40, and that the skeleton you see above is one of eight prototype F40s ever built.

I’m holding out hope that this isn’t the case, but I’ll update this as I learn more.