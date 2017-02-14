Everything You Hated About The Porsche 996, Now In Bentley Continental FormMichael BallabanToday 10:52amFiled to: 2019 Bentley Continental GTBentley Continental GTSpy PhotosBentley854EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All photos credit: Spiedbilde/Brian Williams/Jalopnik One of the most hated design “features” of the 996-generation Porsche 911 was its soupy-egg-yolk headlamps, borrowed from the original Porsche Boxster. Judging from these spy shots of the 2019 Bentley Continental GT, Bentley saw the 996 and demanded MORE SOUP. I don’t personally hate the 996 runny ovum face. It’s fine. Whatever. This Bentley though, uh, sheesh, wow. This is just a spy shot though! It’s still got a bunch of cladding on it. From the rear it kinda looks like the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 concept from a few years back, though supposedly Bentley is still working on making that a separate production car. Advertisement And except for the slightly melty face, the rest of the car actually looks damn good and swoopy. Underneath it’s basic architecture makes it out to be a Porsche Panamera coupe, just like that modern-day Porsche 928 you always wanted. Maybe it’ll end up working once we see the full thing? Maybe? Maybe???? Maybe. Recommended StoriesBentley Could Make The EXP 10 Speed 6 TomorrowThis Is The Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept Car, A Baby Continental GTThe Next Bentley Continental GT Will Be The Front-Engined Porsche Coupe You Always WantedMichael Ballabanballaban@jalopnik.com@ballabanDeputy Editor, Jalopnik. 1991 Yugo.PGP Fingerprint: 0D03 F37B 4C96 021E 4292 7B12 E080 0D0B 5968 F14E|PGP KeyReply85 repliesLeave a reply