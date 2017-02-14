All photos credit: Spiedbilde/Brian Williams/Jalopnik

One of the most hated design “features” of the 996-generation Porsche 911 was its soupy-egg-yolk headlamps, borrowed from the original Porsche Boxster. Judging from these spy shots of the 2019 Bentley Continental GT, Bentley saw the 996 and demanded MORE SOUP.



I don’t personally hate the 996 runny ovum face. It’s fine. Whatever. This Bentley though, uh, sheesh, wow. This is just a spy shot though! It’s still got a bunch of cladding on it. From the rear it kinda looks like the Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 concept from a few years back, though supposedly Bentley is still working on making that a separate production car.

And except for the slightly melty face, the rest of the car actually looks damn good and swoopy. Underneath it’s basic architecture makes it out to be a Porsche Panamera coupe, just like that modern-day Porsche 928 you always wanted. Maybe it’ll end up working once we see the full thing?



Maybe?



Maybe????



Maybe.

