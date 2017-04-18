GIF GIF via 19Bozzy92

Mitsubishi vs. Subaru was one of the greatest automotive rivalries in history, both in the World Rally Championship and with their hero cars for the road, the Subaru Impreza WRX STi and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Thankfully, some teams such as Italy’s PIMA Racing drift team appreciate both cars.



Here’s PIMA Racing drivers Salvatore Pignanelli and Luca Lodi shredding some tires in an older “blobeye” Subaru WRX STi and a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.



Advertisement

If these two warring factions can get along on the same drift team, I think we’ve discovered the secret to world peace: tire smoke and opposite lock.

