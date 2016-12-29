Remember the Tesla Roadster, the punchy Lotus jammed full of batteries that put Tesla on the map about 10 years ago? It’s gone now, but we think of it fondly. And there’s a chance that it will make a comeback.



Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, as he is often wont to do, Elon Musk replied to a user asking about a new Roadster with, “Some years away, but yes.”

We’ve heard that the Roadster was returning before, but Musk’s Tweet seems to be more concrete news. Tesla’s current lineup, which consists of the Model S, the Model X and soon the Model 3, are still passenger cars and people carriers. Very quick people carriers, but people carriers all the same.

The Roadster was a no-compromise little electric sports car that only seated two and had an open top. It had a chassis based on the Lotus Elise. We always need more of these cars.

Advertisement

We don’t know what the new Roadster will even look like, but if it wears Tesla’s new corporate face, which I rather like, I’ll be happy.

via Motor Trend