Elio Motors filed its latest reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the three-wheeled auto start-up’s future looks even bleaker than before: according to its latest 1-K form, filed today, Elio says it wants production to begin in 2018, but it needs $376 million to fund production of the Elio, up from the previous estimated funding requirement of $312 million.
Elio Motors Says It Needs $376 Million To Fund Production
Elio Motors filed its latest reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the three-wheeled auto start-up’s future looks even bleaker than before: according to its latest 1-K form, filed today, Elio says it wants production to begin in 2018, but it needs $376 million to fund production of the Elio, up from the previous estimated funding requirement of $312 million.