We recently caught a glimpse of the Lucid Air cruising about the streets of San Francisco, but the Californian start-up automaker offered up something far more visually pleasing: a cut of its sleek sedan drifting through the snowy roads of Minnesota. These guys have the right idea.



The fun thing about Lucid is it keeps its aims honest and puts most of its development out in the open, rather than secret everything away with huge promises like some other start-up I can think of. Lucid hopes to get the 1,000 horsepower Air into production by the end of 2018, and the fate of the all-electric vehicle seems to be in the hands of folks who understand the difficulty of bringing a car to production.

In a blog post, Lucid said the purpose of taking the prototype to Minnesota for winter testing was to focus on braking systems and vehicle dynamics.

“Low friction surfaces, such as deep and packed snow, polished ice, and split left-versus-right friction, challenge both the car and the driver, allowing us to develop anti-lock braking, traction control, and stability-control systems to ensure comfortable, stable progress through the worst conditions seen on the road,” wrote David Lickfold, Lucid’s engineering manager for steering systems and chassis digital dynamics.

Looks like they had a good time running those tests: