GIF GIF via Miro Zrnčević Mrgud

Hey, Santa Claus! You have some puny sleigh? How much power does it have, eight measly reindeer-power? Yeah, well, a pair of Easter Bunnies got a hold of the Links Team’s R34 Nissan Skyline drift car, and got mad sideways.



Who wouldn’t squeal in delight at the sound of squealing, smoking tires leaving curly elevenses all over the place? (Santa Claus, probably.)

Get all hopped up on those mega-sugary Cadbury eggs and go out for a rip in the Skyline, costume-donning bunny-people of the world. It’s time to get sideways.



Oh, and one more thing. Santa, you still owe me a Porsche!

