My esteemed colleague Michael Ballaban spent a few minutes this afternoon on the Wikipedia page about continuously variable transmissions, which references the “former Dutch annual backward driving world championship.” Since we exist on the Internet, that led us to YouTube and onto the video you see above. I can’t stop watching it. Look at all these cars racing backwards, constantly wiping out.



It’s not reversed footage, it’s just wonderful shots of these charming vehicles eating shit. It’s glorious.

I love it.