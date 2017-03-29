Drone Video Shows The Horrifying Scale Of The Volkswagen BuybackPatrick GeorgeToday 9:39amFiled to: DieslegateDronesPontiac Silverdome21912EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGIF No one really knows the environmental ramifications of scrapping hundreds of thousands of cheating diesel Volkswagens. That’s scary in and of itself. But the sheer scale of what’s going on is hard to imagine, and while you’ve probably seen still shots of the various places where those hordes of VWs are parked, this drone video drives the point home better than any photo can.