The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is one of my favorite cars. These days, you can’t really get one for less than an obscene amount of money. Matt Farah at The Smoking Tire got to drive one, that bastard. And then I realized that I have more in common with him than I thought.



If I got to drive this car, I, too, would treat it like it was made of glass. The owner said the turn the key carefully with two fingers. If the car made a noise like it wasn’t supposed to, I would go into flat-out panic mode. You can see a little of that in Farah’s face in the beginning of the video.

But after the fear ebbs away, it’s replaced with sheer and utter awe. Does it have a synchronized gearbox? Downshift to find out. And listen to that sound! Don’t hit the horse, now.