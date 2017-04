And BCG notes that automakers and tech firms invested in producing self-driving cars aren’t keeping up to meet this kind of goal.

“Such an evolution in mobility is no longer a fantasy. The technology exists and our research shows that many consumers will embrace it,” said BCG’s Brian Collie, in a statement. “Yet few players are taking the bold steps needed to position themselves to thrive in this not-too-distant future.”

BCG doesn’t believe total vehicle demand will change drastically. But say there will be quicker technological breakthroughs in the near-future, and as public perception toward AVs begins to shift, the firm estimates that 4.7 million autonomous electric vehicles will, by 2030, replace 5.1 million conventional cars sold in the U.S. The study also estimated that, in Chicago, as much as 20 percent of public transit miles could shift to shared autonomous cars. Obviously that sort of shift could put significant stress on a public transit system’s viability, so BGC suggests cities could “plan for the loss of transit income by finding other sources of tax revenue, such as fees on SAEV fleets and trips” or possibly purchase a fleet of cars. (We’re already seeing U.S. cities beginning to subsidize ride-sharing services like Uber.)

Still, though it seems plausible, the study seems to posit an ideal scenario: in particular, it neglects the impact of human beings, who are, by nature, human. Mixing autonomous and manually-driven cars on the road poses a number of potential issues, and if severe accidents continue to occur, public trust in AVs might deteriorate even further.

And here’s another unknown variable: the potential impact of companies involved in self-driving tech trying to cannibalize one another.