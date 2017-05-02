Police say they don’t believe alcohol was involved in the crash, but the 64-year-old driver of the Mercury Milan was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver missed a sign, vacuum pump, telephone pole and a traffic signal, somehow landing down right on the gas pumps at around five in the morning. The shear valves installed underneath the gas pump prevented the explosion, blocking off the flow of gas in the event, oh I don’t know, a 64-year-old drives their car through a gas station.

Via Autoblog