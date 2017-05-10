GIF

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman seen fleeing the scene after plowing her friend’s van through the middle of a McDonald’s and just casually strolling out of the front door, according to The State Journal Register.



Surveillance video from a McDonald’s in Springfield, Illinois shows 30-year-old Antonia M. Andrews drive a car straight through a wall, luckily avoiding people in the restaurant but showering customers in glass on Saturday, May 6. A few moments later, Andrews is seen getting out of the car and walks past the camera as she leaves out the front door.

According to police, Andrews is a friend of the owner of the van, who reportedly left the restaurant and got into the van with Andrews right before the crash. The owner was given a ticket for not having insurance, and Andrews is wanted for reckless driving, reckless conduct, and damage to property of over $10,000.

Not to be rude, but this McDonald’s looks like it’s about 20 years overdue for a renovation anyway.