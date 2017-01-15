Via Porsche

Taking risks in life can sometimes lead to great things. If you took those risks and they made you rich enough to buy a Porsche 911 R, congratulations. I’m just not sure the risk of drifting that 911 R on a snowy mountain road is worth it, though.



In an Instagram video uploaded by powerslidelover, somebody with a nice watch does just that:

Yea, sure, there’s no need for a 4x4 in the snow, but there’s also no need for the immense amount of anxiety I feel while watching this video.

At least the driver seems to know what they’re doing, just, you know, be careful man.

