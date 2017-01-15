Via Porsche

Taking risks in life can sometimes lead to great things. If you took those risks and they made you rich enough to buy a Porsche 911 R, congratulations. I’m just not sure the risk of drifting that 911 R on a snowy mountain road is worth it, though.

In an Instagram video uploaded by powerslidelover, somebody with a nice watch does just that:

Yea, sure, there’s no need for a 4x4 in the snow, but there’s also no need for the immense amount of anxiety I feel while watching this video.

At least the driver seems to know what they’re doing, just, you know, be careful man.

Thanks for sending this our way, Nicolò!

The 'R' stands for Responsibility!

