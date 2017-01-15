Drifting A Porsche 911 R Up A Snowy Mountain Is A Very Expensive Adrenaline RushJustin T. WestbrookToday 2:20pmFiled to: Porsche 911 RPorsche 911Porsche911258EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via Porsche Taking risks in life can sometimes lead to great things. If you took those risks and they made you rich enough to buy a Porsche 911 R, congratulations. I’m just not sure the risk of drifting that 911 R on a snowy mountain road is worth it, though. Advertisement In an Instagram video uploaded by powerslidelover, somebody with a nice watch does just that:Yea, sure, there’s no need for a 4x4 in the snow, but there’s also no need for the immense amount of anxiety I feel while watching this video. Advertisement At least the driver seems to know what they’re doing, just, you know, be careful man. Thanks for sending this our way, Nicolò!The 'R' stands for Responsibility! Someone Made The Porsche 911 R Even BetterThe First Porsche 911 R Is For Sale In The U.S. And Its Price Is AstronomicalTop Gear's Matt LeBlanc Has Opinions On The Porsche 911 RJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply25 repliesLeave a reply