Don't Fuck With A Ford Explorer
Andrew P Collins
Today 10:00am
Filed to: Police

As an attentive driver in America, there are certain sets of headlights you learn to look twice at when you see them in your rear-view. Crown Vics, Chargers, Caprices and these days, you better keep the Ford Explorer in mind, too.

Now ideally, you're a courteous and respectful driver all the time. Right? Good. Then you've got nothing to worry about. But all those other jerks on the road would be well-advised to look twice before cutting off an innocuous-looking Ford family SUV.

On second thought, screw that. Instant karma for the win right here.

Andrew P Collins
andrew@jalopnik.com
@andr3wcollins
Chief Test Pilot, Jalopnik • 1975 International Scout, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 2005 Acura TL, 2008 Yamaha WRR