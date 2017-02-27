As an attentive driver in America, there are certain sets of headlights you learn to look twice at when you see them in your rear-view. Crown Vics, Chargers, Caprices and these days, you better keep the Ford Explorer in mind, too.

Now ideally, you’re a courteous and respectful driver all the time. Right? Good. Then you’ve got nothing to worry about. But all those other jerks on the road would be well-advised to look twice before cutting off an innocuous-looking Ford family SUV.

On second thought, screw that. Instant karma for the win right here.

