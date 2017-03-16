Dolly Parton -- 'Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That'Stef SchraderToday 8:31amFiled to: Traffic JamsDolly Parton810EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement No one can question Dolly Parton’s look. She is a national treasure. She is our muse. Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply