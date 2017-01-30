There’s a new Jamiroquai song out. It’s weird, which is typical, but can it pass the most important test? We’re speaking, of course, of the Will This Jamiroquai Song Make Me Subconsciously Accelerate To Speeds Exceeding 200 Miles Per Hour In My Lamborghini test.

Let’s begin with some background on the test. Back in 1996, Jamiroquai released “Cosmic Girl,” a song about a girl, maybe. The music video for the song featured a 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta, 1987 Ferrari F40 and, critically, a purple 1994 Lamborghini Diablo.

The three cars went real fast on some roads in the desert, which is likely the first known use of the Will This Jamiroquai Song Make Me Subconsciously Accelerate To Speeds Exceeding 200 Miles Per Hour In My Lamborghini Test, and was also very meta when you think about it.

Here’s how the test works. First, you get in your Lamborghini. Then, you find some nice, yeah, real nice, roads which are maybe out in a desert. Then you play the song and see what happens.

If you find yourself traveling at a speed “exceeding 200 miles per hour,” then the new Jamiroquai song has passed the test, and you may want to consider slowing down.

So does this new song, “Automaton,” pass the Will This Jamiroquai Song Make Me Subconsciously Accelerate To Speeds Exceeding 200 Miles Per Hour In My Lamborghini test?

Well I don’t presently have a Lamborghini in my back pocket. If I were to close my eyes, focus on my breathing, and then imagine this song playing while on a nice, yeah, real nice, road maybe in a desert while driving a purple Lamborghini, I might just get lost enough to find myself going 200 miles per hour five minutes later. But that’s no official declaration that ‘Automaton’ passes the test.

But the test is out there. It is decently documented. Someone could conduct a new test at any moment.

Warning: having “White Knuckle Ride,” “Cosmic Girl,” “Canned Heat,” “Alright,” “Virtual Insanity,” and any other potentially speed-inducing Jamiroquai songs in a continuous playlist while driving may increase your risk of death.

Drive responsibly.