While Dodge hasn’t released any images of the car yet, this photo has been making the rounds on the internet this morning, and it sure looks like the real deal. And even if it somehow isn’t the official car, this is probably what it will look like. No surprises, really.

It’s got all the hallmarks of the Demon we’ve seen in teaser shots, mules and Fast and Furious videos—hood scoop, Demon badge, big fender flares.

While official stats aren’t out yet, the Demon is expected to surpass the sad, pathetic Hellcat’s 707 horsepower rating in some way, all to be the ultimate drag-racing Challenger, complete with a crazy cooling system, 100 octane capability, no wheel hop and only one seat. Whether it can turn left or right at all—or even drive in reverse—remains to be seen.

More on this thing from the auto show this week.