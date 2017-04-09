Sometime around 2005, I think, Dodge started teasing us with video previews and tidbits about the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. Now, finally, 12 years and more than 4,000 videos later—again, I’m estimating here—we will see the Demon in all its glory at the New York Auto Show this week. And this is apparently it.

While Dodge hasn’t released any images of the car yet, this photo has been making the rounds on the internet this morning, and it sure looks like the real deal. And even if it somehow isn’t the official car, this is probably what it will look like. No surprises, really.

It’s got all the hallmarks of the Demon we’ve seen in teaser shots, mules and Fast and Furious videos—hood scoop, Demon badge, big fender flares.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While official stats aren’t out yet, the Demon is expected to surpass the sad, pathetic Hellcat’s 707 horsepower rating in some way, all to be the ultimate drag-racing Challenger, complete with a crazy cooling system, 100 octane capability, no wheel hop and only one seat. Whether it can turn left or right at all—or even drive in reverse—remains to be seen.

More on this thing from the auto show this week.

Recommended Stories

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Be A Single Seater For Ultimate Hedonism
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Going To Suck Harder Than Metallica After They Sold Out
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Be Able To Run On 100 Octane 