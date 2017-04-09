Sometime around 2005, I think, Dodge started teasing us with video previews and tidbits about the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. Now, finally, 12 years and more than 4,000 videos later—again, I’m estimating here—we will see the Demon in all its glory at the New York Auto Show this week. And this is apparently it.
You may also like
Recent from Patrick George
- 49
- 535
- 111.4K
Foxtrot Alpha · Gary Wetzel
Why Firing Tomahawk Missiles At Syria Was A Nearly Useless Response
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.