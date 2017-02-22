Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

The Bay Area’s finest has been getting some good attention lately (as he always deserves) and this track of his always stood out on the classic In A Major Way. Somehow I had missed that the great ear DJ Screw had put it on one of his tapes in ‘96.

It’s All Bad still seems somehow relevant.