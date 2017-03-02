Dinosaur Jr. -- 'Freak Scene'Ryan FeltonToday 8:32amFiled to: Dinosaur JrTraffic Jams1012EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement Dinosaur Jr.’s one of those bands that never ceases to amaze me. I’ve been listening to Bug all week. I know this song is the opener, but it’s probably my favorite of the Dinosaur catalogue. The way J. Mascis’ guitar flows throughout–it’s so good! Man. Ryan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply10 repliesLeave a reply