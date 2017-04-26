GIF GIF via Cleetus McFarland

Famed YouTube speed-redneck Cleetus McFarland came up with a new kind of drag racing for his “Cleetus and Cars” event: Demolition Derby Drag Racing. Line up two beaters at the start line, and then let ‘er rip—fastest car wins. The only catch is, the two competitors have to make contact before the finish line.



This may look very silly, but there’s a surprising amount of strategy on display. Do you hide from your opponent? Do you go forward as much as possible? Do you get it over with early and run away?



One Volvo even opted to start backwards, perhaps to confuse his opponent. (Spoiler: it didn’t work.)



Naturally, the competitors’ cars met their end in the most honorable way possible: by getting run over by a monster truck. Glorious.

