For the most part, car buyers have wised up to the fact that extended warranties are usually a waste of money. This is bad news for the dealers selling the extras, so many of them are changing their vocabulary. Don’t be fooled, though: most finance products are rarely worth the cost.
Dealers Who Stop Using The Word 'Warranty' Will Still Sell You Bullshit Extras
For the most part, car buyers have wised up to the fact that extended warranties are usually a waste of money. This is bad news for the dealers selling the extras, so many of them are changing their vocabulary. Don’t be fooled, though: most finance products are rarely worth the cost.