Deadpool Busted For DUI After Driving Onto Taco Bell Lawn

All images courtesy of the Portland Police Bureau 

I'm fairly certain this isn't actually Deadpool because the actual Deadpool wouldn't get drunk, get the drunchies for chimichangas, drive his car onto a Taco Bell lawn and then pass out in the driver's seat. Deadpool would have called his friend the cab driver.

Early last Saturday morning, officers from Portland, Oregon's East Precinct arrested a guy dressed in a Deadpool onesie who had done exactly that, reports The Oregonian. Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Torren Alexander Cooksey and not Wade Wilson, thankfully.

Not Wade Wilson.

Cooksey was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII and Reckless Driving.

Sgt. Pete Simpson, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, told The Oregonian: "My understanding is that he was passed out in the car when police encountered him."

It is unclear whether or not police were also able to recover a set of katanas from the car.